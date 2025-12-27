Siakam supplied 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 140-122 loss to Boston.

Siakam shot the ball poorly, delivering his second straight underwhelming performance. While it has been a relatively strong season for Siakam, Indiana's record is beginning to raise some questions when it comes to Siakam's rest-of-season outlook. The Pacers have lost seven straight games, having won just six games all season. Given the risk that can be associated with a losing record, moving off Siakam could be a wise move as soon as he strings together a couple of good performances.