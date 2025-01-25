Haliburton produced 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 136-98 victory over the Spurs.

Haliburton led the Pacers with a game-high mark in scoring, and 18 of his 28 points came in the third quarter, during which he shot 4-for-4 from three-point range. The star point guard played fewer than 30 minutes for just the fourth time this season in the blowout win, though he recorded four combined steals-plus-blocks for the fifth time. While Saturday's offensive barrage is encouraging, Haliburton has seen a decline in his scoring numbers, delivering only one 20-plus-point performance over his last five outings. During that stretch, he has averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 28.4 minutes per contest.