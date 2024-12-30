Haliburton totaled 31 points (11-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 victory over Boston.

Haliburton came alive Sunday, leading all players in the contest in scoring while ending second on the Pacers squad in rebounds and assists in a well-rounded performance. Haliburton posted his first 30-point performance in the last six games, crossing that mark in five outings this year. In those five contests, he has added at least six assists in every game.