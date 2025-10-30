Jordan ended with two points (1-1 FG) and five rebounds over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 122-88 loss to Denver.

Jordan was given the starting nod, an indication of how desperate things are in New Orleans at the moment. The Pelicans have lost all four games to begin the season, the last two by significant margins. Despite starting, Jordan was a non-factor during his limited time on the floor. To be clear, he should not be starting for an NBA team, nor should he be on any fantasy rosters.