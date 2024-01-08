Daniels provided 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-100 victory over the Kings.

This was one of the best performances of the season for Daniels, and it was timely for New Orleans considering they were without Zion Williamson (quadriceps) and Jose Alvarado (illness). Daniels' minutes are trending up in the new year, and over his last four games he's averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes.