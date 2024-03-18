Jones (hip) was able to go through a full practice Monday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones was unable to play Sunday against Portland after tweaking his hip and back after a fall during Friday's win over the Clippers. It sounds like he's trending in the right direction for Tuesday against the Nets, but there should be more clarity when the Pelicans release their injury report Monday evening.
