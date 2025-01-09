Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. He finishes zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), an assist and two steals across 18 minutes.

Jones suffered an unspecified right shoulder injury -- the same shoulder that he strained earlier this season -- Wednesday and won't return. Considering the Pelicans are trailing by 22 points with one quarter to play, it's possible they're playing it safe with Jones. However, his injury history warrants additional attention ahead of the Pelicans' matchup with Philadelphia on Friday.