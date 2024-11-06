Nowell produced 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to Portland.

Nowell made just his second appearance for the Pelicans against the Trail Blazers after signing with New Orleans on Saturday. While the 25-year-old guard struggled with his efficiency, he was the team's leading scorer off the bench. With Jordan Hawkins (back) questionable for Wednesday and Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (thigh) out for significant periods, Nowell could continue to receive extended playing time.