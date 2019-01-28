Antic announced Monday that he has retired from professional basketball, John Askounis of EuroHoops.net reports.

The 36-year-old center appeared in 135 career games with the Hawks between the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns but otherwise spent his career overseas. He earned EuroLeague championships three times and claimed a Serbian League title in his final professional season with Crvena zvezda in 2017-18.