Ivey amassed 11 points (2-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 loss to the Clippers.

Although Ivey shot only 20 percent from the floor, he finished as the team's third-highest scorer in the loss. Ivey faces an uphill battle for minutes, as Duncan Robinson is playing well enough to hang onto the starting role, a seat he filled for 30 games last season before suffering a broken fibula. He shows no ill effects from the injury, but the Pistons have kept his usage down with an average of 15.7 minutes over 17 games played.