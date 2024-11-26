Duren supplied 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks over 25 minutes during Monday's 102-100 win over the Raptors.

Duren recorded his seventh double-double of the campaign, and that will be a relief to his fantasy managers after he posted a couple duds in his previous two games. This was his fifth career game with at least four blocks, as he finished one swat shy of his career best. He's averaging 24.8 minutes compared to 29.1 during the 2023-24 campaign, and that's currently capping his upside.