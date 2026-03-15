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Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Headed to bench
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Sasser will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Toronto.
Ausar Thompson (ankle) is back and starting Sunday, so Sasser will shift back to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Sasser owns averages of 4.8 points and 1.8 assists per contest.
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