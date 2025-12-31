Sasser had 19 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 victory over the Lakers.

Sasser first served as a direct replacement for Cade Cunningham, but the team elected to play him for the entire fourth quarter, where he did most of his damage during a 20-4 run to end the game. The loss of Tobias Harris (hip) shook up the rotation, and Ausar Thompson's tepid play opened up a nice opportunity for Sasser to produce.