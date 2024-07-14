Holland logged 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 24 minutes of Saturday's 94-81 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holland offers a lot of long-term upside, but he'll have to compete for minutes with the likes of Tobias Harris, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren in the front court. The forward played for the G League Ignite in 2023-24, averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals in 31.9 minutes across 29 appearances.