Dick recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 110-108 victory over the Hornets.

Dick logged just his fifth appearance of the season with at least 10 points and sixth instance of hitting multiple threes. The 2023 first round pick has not seen enough volume or produced enough in other categories to warrant any value on any fantasy rosters yet, but could be an intriguing add should one of the starters miss any time.