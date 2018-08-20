Raptors' Greg Monroe: Working on adding threes to repertoire

Monroe said last week that he has made an effort to extend his shooting range to the three-point line during the offseason, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After averaging over 30 minutes per game in four of his first six NBA seasons, Monroe has transitioned to a bench role for much of the past two campaigns, with his inability to stretch the floor playing a major part in that. With teams placing increased value on big men who can knock down outside shots, Monroe, who has missed all 12 of his three-point attempts over eight seasons in the league, was forced to settle for a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Raptors in free agency this summer. Perhaps in an effort to improve his value when he hits the market again next offseason, Monroe is eager to prove he can knock down outside shots. A capable mid-range shooter for most of his career, Monroe seems better suited than most traditional back-to-the-basket centers to incorporate three-pointers into his game, though it's unlikely he'll see enough volume from the outside to substantially improve his fantasy outlook for 2018-19.