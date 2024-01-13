Siakam (back) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After missing Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Siakam has the green light to play with no word of any restrictions. Dennis Schroder moved into the starting lineup Wednesday with the Raptors going smaller, but he will likely move back to a bench role.
