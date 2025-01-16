Barrett put up 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 boards, eight assists, one steal and one block through 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

The star forward put together his fourth double-double of the season and fell just two assists short of his third triple-double this year in an inspired effort against the powerhouse Celtics. He's been a reliable fantasy option all year, but his production had dipped going into Wednesday's outing, as he was averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the four games prior. He'll look to keep building off the strong showing Friday against the Bucks.