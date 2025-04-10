Barrett had 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 win over the Hornets.

Barrett played only the first half of Wednesday's win over the Hornets, knocking down three three-pointers. The 24-year-old's absence in the second half was likely precautionary, as the Raptors have been easing the workload of their starters with the season winding down. Barrett's rest opened the door for extended second-half minutes for A.J. Lawson, Cole Swider, Jamison Battle and Jared Rhoden.