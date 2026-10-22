Barrett closed Wednesday's 135-92 victory over Chicago with 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.

The new-look Raptors got off to a roaring start in 2026-27. Barrett was one of four starters to reach 20-plus points in the season opener, and although he was unable to connect on any of his three-point attempts, the Toronto native was still highly efficient from the field. He finished second on Toronto with a plus-34 rating in 26 minutes, and he'll aim to build upon the solid outing against the Wizards on Friday.