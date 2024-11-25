Barrett amassed 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 loss to Cleveland.

Barrett didn't have a good shooting performance Sunday, although he salvaged his fantasy line with his strong contributions in other categories, such as rebounds and assists. Despite the occasional shooting woes, Barrett is having a strong season with the Raptors, but he's arguably going through his most productive stretch of late. He's averaging 26.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game over his last five contests.