Barnes contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.
Barnes finished just two assists shy of recording what would've been his second triple-double of the season. The star forward has been outstanding for the Raptors when available, and he's currently riding a stretch of nine games in a row with 15-plus points. Barnes is averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in that span.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Season-high four rejections•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Sniffs double-double•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Double-doubles again Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Struggles with turnovers Sunday•