Barnes amassed 16 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 125-71 loss to Boston.

He was the only Raptor to even score in double digits in the rout, with the team shooting just 31.4 percent from the floor. It was Barnes' eighth double-double of the season, and in six games since returning from an ankle sprain he's averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 threes despite shooting a woeful 16.1 percent (5-for-31) from beyond the arc.