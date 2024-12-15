Barnes (ankle) is out of his walking boot and was moving without restriction during the non-contact parts of Sunday's practice, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Barnes was running and jumping without issue and went through a full workout with an assistant coach, but he's still a few weeks away from full-contact drills. Rose relays that Barnes is expected to return to game action around the New Year, which is certainly a positive development after the All-Star was in immense pain after spraining his ankle during last Monday's loss to the Knicks.
