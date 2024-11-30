Barnes registered 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to Miami.

Barnes posted his triple-double of the season Friday, though that shouldn't surprise anyone given the numbers he'd been posting in recent games. He was coming off two straight double-doubles with seven assists in his previous two contests, against the Pistons and Pelicans, and he remains the go-to player for the Raptors on offense. Barnes is averaging 21.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game since returning from an 11-game absence due to an eye injury on Nov. 21.