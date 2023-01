Kissoonlal tallied 11 points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one block in 10 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Kissoonlal made the most of his chances off the bench, racking up 11 points in only 10 minutes of action. This marks his second time in five regular-season games finishing in double digits. Kissoonlal doesn't appear to have much of a role for this Maine team, as he's averaging 8.8 minutes through five games.