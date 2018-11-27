Retin Obasohan: Still missing time

Obasohan did not play in Saturday's contest against Agua Caliente.

Obasohan has not played with Northern Arizona this season, as the point guard has struggled to play through a lower leg injury that's left him without a firm timeline to return. It's worth pointing that Obasohan was merely listed as a "did not play" as opposed to a similar designation tagged with an injury, so it's possible the 25-year-old is healthy but just hasn't earned a spot in the rotation.

