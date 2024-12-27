Thompson recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 win over New Orleans.

Thompson got his second consecutive start with Dillon Brooks (ankle) sidelined. The sophomore continues to thrive when given starting responsibilities, averaging 15.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.8 steals across 234.0 minutes. Thompson's role fluctuates more than fantasy managers would like, but he's worth rostering in most formats given his upside.