Thompson (quadriceps) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Thompson seemingly injured his right quadricep against the Clippers on Friday, though he will play through the soreness and give it a go against Chicago. The 21-year-old has played a significant role coming mainly off the bench for the Rockets this year, and he has averaged 11.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor across 25.3 minutes per game in 13 regular-season outings.