Thompson racked up 23 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 135-131 victory over Cleveland.

Thompson was the Rockets' best player on the court Saturday, leading the team with a plus-10 point differential en route to his second-career triple-double. Houston holds an 8-2 record since Thompson was permanently inserted into the starting lineup Jan. 5, which includes back-to-back wins against Cleveland. Over that span, Thompson has averaged 16.4 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 11.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 38.4 minutes per game.