Whitmore ended with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-101 victory over Charlotte.

Whitmore was limited to just three appearances at the NBA level between Nov. 2 and Dec. 15, as he spent considerable time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League, but his last two outings might lead to him earning more minutes in Ime Udoka's rotation. Whitmore has produced back-to-back double-digit scoring performances while shooting a combined 12-for-25 from the field in those outings.