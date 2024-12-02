VanVleet closed with 38 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 win over the Thunder.

VanVleet turned in a masterful performance in a signature win against the Thunder. Oklahoma City tried to slow him down, but VanVleet made them pay at the charity stripe, hitting 13 of 14 free throws after drawing several fouls. VanVleet has successfully avoided discipline after last week's ejection, which involved argument between Van Vleet and an official about an obvious missed call.