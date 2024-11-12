VanVleet (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

VanVleet is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to left hamstring soreness, though Monday's absence was the second game of a back-to-back set. The 30-year-old has seen a decrease in production through 10 regular-season outings in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 37.9 percent from the field across 35.6 minutes per game.