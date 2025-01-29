VanVleet notched five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 100-96 victory over the Hawks.

VanVleet struggled from the field, shooting under 25 percent for the second consecutive game. Although his offensive output had been trending up, it appears as though it could hang around for the remainder of the season. In 43 games played, he is averaging 14.9 points on 38.9 percent from the floor, adding 5.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.