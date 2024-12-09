Green had a game-high 31 points (9-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 victory over the Clippers.

The fourth-year shooting guard has been on a roller coaster of late, alternating strong scoring nights with shaky ones. Green has dropped at least 28 points in three of his last six games but hasn't topped 14 in the other three, and over the last 12 contests he's averaging just 18.3 points, 4.7 boards, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc.