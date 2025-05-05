Green ended Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes.

Green ended his postseason like it began, with a disappointing performance on both ends of the floor. Although Houston could be considered a success story this season, it is clear there are improvements to be made. Green ended the season as the leading scorer, yet scored fewer than 13 points in six of the past seven games.