Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Efficient 16 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 overtime victory over Orlando.
Sheppard has now notched double digits in scoring in six games in a row and seven of his last eight. The second-year guard is back on the rise after a relatively sluggish start to the season, and he warrants consideration in most fantasy formats. Over his last six outings, Sheppard has averaged 15.7 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest.
