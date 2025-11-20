Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Hits two three-pointers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard ended with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 victory over the Cavaliers.
Sheppard extended his streak of hitting multiple three-pointers to seven, averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.4 blocks and 3.1 threes on a 51.2 percent clip in that span. While Sheppard lacks the offensive volume to be an elite fantasy asset, his efficiency has been amazing, and he will continue to be one of Houston's premier scoring options off the bench.
