Eason (oblique) is targeting a late December return, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports.

Eason was given a four-to-six-week timetable for return after being diagnosed with a strained right oblique Nov. 15. He's on track to return near the six-week mark and is hopeful to make it back before the calendar flips to 2026. Look for guys like Josh Okogie, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green to continue to see more minutes while Eason is sidelined.