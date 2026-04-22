Eason posted 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After going a perfect 7-for-7 from the field in Game 1 on Saturday, Eason wasn't nearly as efficient in Game 2. Josh Okogie has started back-to-back games for the Rockets this postseason, so it looks like Houston is content with Eason operating in a reserve capacity for the time being.