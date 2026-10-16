Eason contributed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason victory over Oklahoma City.

Eason made both of his three-point attempts and displayed improved ball-handling, including a stepback triple over Isaiah Hartenstein. The forward has worked on his dribbling throughout the offseason and appears more comfortable creating his own offense. His efficient showing capped a productive preseason and could help him expand his offensive responsibilities alongside his established defensive contributions.