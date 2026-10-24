Eason closed with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 114-110 victory over San Antonio.

Eason made amends after being ejected during the season opener, producing a strong two-way effort as Houston pulled out a narrow victory. Perhaps more importantly, Eason played 27 minutes off the bench, perhaps easing any concerns fantasy managers had regarding his role. Assuming he can flirt with 25 minutes on most nights, he should be able to put up backend value in standard league, particularly for those seeking steals.