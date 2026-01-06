Eason finished with 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 100-97 win over Phoenix.

Eason appears to be cementing himself as a starter for the Rockets, which is perhaps solidified even more by the absence of Alperen Sengun (ankle). Eason has averaged 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 27.1 minutes per contest over his last six games, shooting 44.0 percent from beyond the arc as well.