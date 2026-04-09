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Rockets' Tari Eason: Questionable for Thursday
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1 min read
Eason (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Eason was a late addition to the injury report. With Thursday being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Rockets may err on the side of caution.
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