Eason is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Monday, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Eason was held out of Friday's win over Detroit while managing a right ankle. He was given the green light to play Monday and will return to the Rockets' starting lineup while Josh Okogie comes off the bench. Eason started in eight consecutive games from Christmas Day, and over that span he averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks over 26.1 minutes per game.