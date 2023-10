The Pistons waived Turell on Saturday, according to the NBA Transactions Log page.

Turell was under contract with the Pistons for less than 24 hours, as he was waived shortly after his signature, and this move means he'll likely spend the 2023-24 season playing for Detroit's G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. Turell already played for Motor City in 2022 after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.