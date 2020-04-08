Saddiq Bey: Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Bey has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog reports.

Bey, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Villanova, is projected to be a late first-round pick in the draft. In 2019-20, he was named to the All-Big East First Team and the AP All-American Honorable Mention team with averages of 16.1 points (45.1 percent shooting from three on 5.6 attempts), 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.9 minutes.