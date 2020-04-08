Saddiq Bey: Declares for 2020 NBA Draft
Bey has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog reports.
Bey, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Villanova, is projected to be a late first-round pick in the draft. In 2019-20, he was named to the All-Big East First Team and the AP All-American Honorable Mention team with averages of 16.1 points (45.1 percent shooting from three on 5.6 attempts), 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.9 minutes.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.