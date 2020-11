Merrill was selected by the Bucks with the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Merrill will join the Bucks after a strong four-year collegiate career at Utah State. As a senior, the 6-foot-5 guard posted averages of 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 46.1 percent shooting from two-point range and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. Merrill may have a chance to see the floor as a rookie depending on Milwaukee's offseason maneuvers.