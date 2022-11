O'Neal (coach's decision) didn't play in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City.

O'Neal missed the Ignite's previous contest due to an undisclosed injury, but he remained sidelined Wednesday despite being removed from the injury report. In his first four appearances, he posted 7.5 points on 52 percent shooting across 14.3 minutes per game. He'll look to reclaim a spot in the rotation during Friday's matchup against Salt Lake City.