Occeus logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across eight minutes during Rio Grande's 118-98 loss to Maine on Friday.

Occeus participated in Rio Grande's first two games since the Showcase Cup. However, he scored zero points during both of the Valley Vipers' matchups and is not a promising option fantasy managers should consider.